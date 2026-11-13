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Man charged with attempted murder after shooting outside Memphis liquor store
By Hannah Kozlowski,7 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been arrested and charged following a shooting outside a liquor store near the Medical District Wednesday night, according to Memphis police. Damon Wells, 35, faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, five counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.
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