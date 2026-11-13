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BV Art Walk Tomorrow
By Jill Carstens,4 days ago
The Buena Art Walk takes place tomorrow from noon to 5pm along Main Street. Chaffee Arts will bring together more than two dozen local artists and businesses, transforming shops, galleries and restaurants throughout BV into exhibition spaces showcasing a variety of artistic styles and offering live art demonstrations, discounts and snacks. A post Art Walk gathering will happen at Main Street Tavern from 5:30-7:30 with live music.