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State audit raises concerns over resident death, overtime payments and financial oversight at North Dakota Veterans Home
By Chris Larson,7 days ago
LISBON, N.D. — A newly released state audit of the North Dakota Veterans Home in Lisbon has identified several concerns involving resident safety, employee accountability, overtime payments and financial oversight, including failures involving physician-ordered dietary restrictions following a resident’s death. The audit, released Thursday, November 12, covers the...
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