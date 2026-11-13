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Fort Pierce Teen Begged Fort Lauderdale Officers for an Escort Before Fatal Shooting
By Carlos Mendez,7 days ago
Fort Lauderdale Police Department — Department That Announced Arrest. Body-camera footage shared by Myrah Zeigler’s mother shows the 19-year-old Fort Pierce woman asking Fort Lauderdale police officers for help retrieving her friends’ keys and asking to be walked to a nearby park. An officer appears to agree to accompany the group. Minutes later, as Zeigler and a friend walked toward the park, two gunshots can be heard on the recording.
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