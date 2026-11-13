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Donaldson inmate dies at UAB Hospital after treatment for natural disease
By ABC 33/40,7 days ago
A 65-year-old inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility died at UAB Hospital on Nov. 9, according to the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office. Clifton B. Marshall was found at the prison on Nov. 3 and later transferred to a local hospital for continued treatment of a significant natural disease, the coroner’s office said. An examination found no evidence of trauma or foul play.