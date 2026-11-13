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Many families search for gifts that leave a lasting impact beyond the latest toys and gadgets, EDVEST 529 might be the answer
8 days ago
As the holiday season approaches, many families search for gifts that leave a lasting impact beyond the latest toys and gadgets. Opening or contributing to an Edvest 529 college savings account provides Wisconsin children with a foundation for their educational future, supporting their long-term growth and aspirations. "There’s nothing more...