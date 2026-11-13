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CARS Midwest Super Tour Announces 2027 Schedule, Increased Purses and New Era of Racing
7 days ago
NOV. 13, 2026 — The CARS Midwest Super Tour has announced its eight-race schedule for the 2027 season, ushering in a new era of Super Late Model racing under the ownership leadership of Kevin Harvick, Marty Melo and Tim Huddleston. The upcoming season will feature a substantial increase in event purses, three national combination races and a continued commitment to some of the Midwest’s most prestigious short-track racing events.