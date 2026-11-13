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ATRI Elects Ben McLean Board Chairman, Adds Two Members
By Kevin Linger,8 days ago
The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) elected Ben McLean as ATRI board chairman. He will lead the research organization’s 13-member board. The institute also appointed Ben Banks, president of TCW, and Nathan Meisgeier, president and chief legal officer of Werner Enterprises. McLean, CEO of Ruan Transportation Management Systems, succeeds...