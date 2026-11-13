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MGS has announced an extension of its public engagement schedule for the proposed BECI 765 kV power line project
8 days ago
Midcontinent Grid Solutions (MGS) has announced an extension of its public engagement schedule for the proposed BECI 765 kV power line project, allowing additional time for community feedback prior to submitting formal applications to state regulators. The updated timeline places public open houses in the first quarter of 2027, with the application for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN) scheduled for submission to the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin no earlier than May 1, 2027. Specific dates for the upcoming open houses will be announced early next year.