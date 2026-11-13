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Mystery Cruise: Windstar’s Star Legend Calls Spain’s Motril After 18-Year Absence
By Patricia Graham,7 days ago
Star Legend arrived in Motril, Spain on November 10, 2026, completing a port call that represented two milestones in a single morning: the port's first mystery cruise stop and Windstar's first return to this Andalusian gateway in 18 years. Neither distinction appeared on a published itinerary. Passengers on the Lisbon-to-Valletta sailing learned Motril was their next stop only 36 hours before the ship docked — the defining mechanic of a program Windstar has now extended through 2028.