undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
AI & the Aftermarket: MANN+HUMMEL’s Hasmeet Kaur
By Mary DellaValle,7 days ago
AftermarketNews asked executives from leading manufacturers/suppliers about how their companies are using artificial intelligence, what problems they hope to solve and how they see AI impacting their business in the coming years. It is our pleasure to share their insights and, today, we hear from Hasmeet Kaur, President of MANN+HUMMEL’s Global Transportation Division.