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Live Music News: New NYC Venue, Indie Power Players & More
By Bruce Houghton,8 days ago
Domino, a new all-ages venue and creative hub, will open in April 2027 on the Williamsburg waterfront in Brooklyn at the landmarked Domino Sugar Refinery. The venue is being developed by tvg Hospitality founded by Ben Lovett of Mumford & Sons, and Emerson Hospitality. The ambitious 750 capacity facility will host concerts, club nights, comedy, film screenings, podcast tapings, fashion and art events, rehearsals, recording sessions, educational programs and collaborations with local cultural organizations and nonprofits.