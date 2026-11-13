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Bigger Than a Best Time: NCAP and the Race for Every Child
By Liz Rosenthal,7 days ago
Some hit the pavement. Others hit the pool. All supporting one of their own. Current photo via Nation's Capital Swim Club (NCAP) When swimmers from the Nation’s Capital Swim Club (NCAP) took their marks on a beautiful fall morning at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C., they weren’t in contention for a championship or vying for their next qualifying time. This was the start of an entirely different kind of race: the Race for Every Child, an annual 5K run/walk supporting Children’s National Hospital.