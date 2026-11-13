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North Kansas City Golf Club Attack Suspect Nabbed Off Clay County's Most Wanted List
By Clara Lin,7 days ago
A man accused of beating another person with a golf club near 10th Avenue and Ryerson Street this past summer is now behind bars, with the Clay County Prosecutor's Office confirming the arrest. Michael Whiteman was taken into custody by Kansas City police and is being held at the Clay County Detention Center, where he faces a first-degree assault charge tied to the July attack.
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