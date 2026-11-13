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Preble County Brothers Accused of Raping Same Girl Seek Competency Evaluations
By Tamika VanderMeer,7 days ago
Two Camden brothers accused of raping the same young girl are now both asking Preble County courts to decide whether they are even mentally fit to stand trial. David Rader, 51, and Frankie Rader, 48, were indicted on rape charges last month, and in the weeks since, attorneys for both men have filed for competency evaluations.
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