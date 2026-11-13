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4 fantastic Paramount+ documentaries to watch this weekend (November 13-15)
By Tyler Dupont,7 days ago
Documentaries are back in a big way, with there being some incredibly impactful releases over the last couple of years. While the ones on Netflix are often thrust into the limelight, there is another platform that has some pretty interesting and engaging picks. Paramount+ delivers a wide array of films covering everything from the dark world of true crime to stories of survival and overcoming adversity.