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I checked Windows 11's built-in tools to see what was draining my laptop battery
By Nimrah Chaudhry,7 days ago
Your laptop battery shouldn't feel like it's racing against a countdown timer. Yet sometimes, even with a relatively light workload, you watch the percentage drop faster than expected. Closing a few apps, lowering screen brightness, and enabling Battery Saver might help, but they don't necessarily address the root cause. Windows...