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Chesapeake Bay Menhaden Catch Cap Hits Record Low, But Foundation Says Coast Still Not Safe
By Jessica Brown,7 days ago
Fisheries regulators voted Wednesday to slash the Chesapeake Bay's menhaden catch cap to the lowest level on record, cutting the Bay limit by about one-third over the next two years while also trimming the coastwide catch allowed from Maine to Florida. The move drew a mixed reaction from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, which called the Bay-specific cuts a win but said the broader coastwide limits still don't do enough to protect the small, oily fish that anchors the region's food web.
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