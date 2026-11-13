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Woodland Park Flood Tunnel Stuck at 30% Study Years After Funding Approved
By Fiona Doyle,7 days ago
Marlene Resciniti has lived on Hromiak Terrace in Woodland Park long enough to know exactly what happens when Dowling Brook rises, and she says her neighborhood floods directly because of it. Years after officials say the Peckman River flood tunnel project was approved, Resciniti and her neighbors are still waiting for a shovel to hit dirt, and Woodland Park Mayor Tracy Kallert says she understands the frustration all too well.