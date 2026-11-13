undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ashland's 'Trashed Panda' Raccoon Merch Tops $296K for Hanover Shelter
By Mia Armenta,7 days ago
A raccoon that broke into an Ashland, Virginia liquor store, knocked 14 bottles off the shelves and drank from them has turned into an unlikely fundraising machine, with themed merchandise now topping $296,000 for the local animal shelter. Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter chief Jeffrey Parker said the haul keeps growing nearly a year after the boozy break-in first made headlines.