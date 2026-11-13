undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ coming to Detroit’s Cosm in ‘Shared Reality’
By Edward Pevos,5 days ago
DETROIT - Disney is partnering with Cosm to bring "Star Wars: A New Hope" to audiences in a new way — through what the company calls "Shared Reality." "A New Hope" celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2027. Beginning in March, the film will be shown on Cosm's 87-foot-diameter "Shared Reality" 12K+ LED domes in Detroit, Atlanta, Dallas and Los Angeles.