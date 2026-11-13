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LCD Soundsystem Announces Pop-Up Show At Music Hall Of Williamsburg
By Marc Griffin,7 days ago
LCD Soundsystem will hit the stage at the Music Hall of Williamsburg for a one-off show on Nov. 17. The performance will mark their first return to the venue in over 15 years and take place two days before the kick-off of its 2026 New York City residency and will mark one of the final shows before Music Hall of Williamsburg closes in December.