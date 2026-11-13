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Making Their Voices Heard
By Rafu Shimpo,7 days ago
Voter turnout for the Nov. 3 midterm election was robust across the country, including a strong turnout locally. Los Angeles County voter participation was estimated at well over 50% by last weekend, according to LAist / KPCC, significantly higher than the 44% turnout in the 2022 midterm election. Naomi Dyo Wagner lives across the street from the South Pasadena’s busiest in-person polling place at the public library (above), and she was encouraged by the lines of voters waiting to cast ballots and have their voices heard. “We need people to get out and vote, and to support what they feel is right and just,” Wagner told The Rafu.