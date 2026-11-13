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Johns Hopkins University Athletics Women’s Soccer Earns Six All-Centennial Selections; Dan Weiler Staff Honored
7 days ago
Johns Hopkins University Athletics women’s soccer placed six players on the 2026 All-Centennial Conference Women’s Soccer Team, while head coach Dan Weiler and his staff earned Centennial Conference Coaching Staff of the Year honors, the conference announced Nov. 12, 2026. Weiler shared the award with first-year assistants Justin...