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Heartland Christian lands three on Nebraska Frontier All-Conference Volleyball Team
By Derek Martin,7 days ago
(KMAland) -- Three Heartland Christian volleyball players have earned postseason recognition from the Nebraska Frontier Conference. Juniors Corrine Anderson and Aubrey Behrens were both named to the All-Conference Team, while sophomore Sienna Schuster received Honorable Mention recognition. The trio helped Heartland Christian finish 3-4 in conference play, placing fifth in...