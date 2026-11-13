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Q&A: Leveraging artificial intelligence to propel engineering education
By Sarah Small,4 days ago
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — To help engineering students learn with artificial intelligence (AI) without sacrificing critical thinking, academic integrity or authentic learning, a Penn State faculty member is implementing an AI-enabled adaptive tutoring platform. Suman Saha, associate teaching professor of computer science and engineering at Penn State, was awarded a two-year, $199,009 U.S. National Science Foundation Research Initiation in Engineering Formation grant to support this work.