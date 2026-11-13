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WWE SmackDown preview: Big name and a new champion advertised for tonight’s show
7 days ago
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE SmackDown. -New WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton appears. Powell’s POV: SmackDown will be live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at Amerant Bank Arena. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as SmackDown airs Fridays on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).