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Take 20% off five years of flowkey piano lessons in this deal
4 days ago
TL;DR: flowkey is a piano learning app that listens as you play, and a 5-year Classic plan is $63.99 with code DEAL20 through November 15 (MSRP $899). Learning piano takes years, even when practice goes well. And weekly private lessons cost a lot each year. A more affordable and flexible way to learn is flowkey, an app that listens while you play and teaches from a library of more than 1,000 classical songs.