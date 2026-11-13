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These 8 college football stadiums outside the Power 4 deserve a road trip
7 days ago
Every campus. Every tradition. Every fan. Sign up for the Student Section Newsletter. College football's best game-day experiences aren't limited to the Power 4. Some of the sport's most memorable venues offer something entirely different, from the military pageantry of the service academies to the blue turf in Boise and the mountain scenery of Appalachia.