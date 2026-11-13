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Featured Local Job: Administrative Assistant / Financial Coordinator
7 days ago
Life Center in Franklin, PA, is seeking an organized, dependable individual to provide administrative and financial support for our ministry. We are a faith-based, life-affirming nonprofit serving expectant parents and families with children through age 3. For over 30 years, we have supported families throughout Venango County with education, encouragement, and practical resources.