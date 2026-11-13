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Toledo Works: Caring for Cats
By Erin Holden,4 days ago
In this season’s debut episode, host Erin Holden dives into the world of local cat rescues. There are several nonprofits in Toledo who are dedicated to helping our feline friends in the 419; Erin speaks to two of those helpers: Natalie Bostelman of RubyCats, a downtown cat rescue nonprofit that has a cat cafe you can vist, and Val Boeland of Humane Ohio, a nonprofit whose spay/neuter clinic helps with cat overpopulation in our city. Also, there is a special guest on this episode who you will hear purring in the background! Don’t miss it.
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