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Hossein Mehrzad on The Reptile: Building Tension Through Performance and Silence
By INDIE SHORTS MAG TEAM,7 days ago
For Iranian filmmaker and screenwriter Hossein Mehrzad, the tension in The Reptile lies as much in what its characters withhold as in what they say. Centered on Leila’s secret decision to seek a divorce, the 21-minute short lets him explore social pressures through marriage and the behavior of those within it. Speaking with Indie Shorts Mag, Mehrzad discusses directing performances, using framing to delay judgment, and finding an editing rhythm rooted in emotion. He also reflects on working within limited resources, the television outline that became the novella Familyless, and his ambitions for the feature screenplay Saving the Injured Leopard.