undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Magna-Tiles Set to Begin Construction on 245,000-Square-Foot Bolingbrook Headquarters
By Richard M. Sullivan,7 days ago
Magna-Tiles, the magnetic building toy beloved by kids at home and in classrooms everywhere, is building a sprawling new headquarters in Bolingbrook, and construction is set to start this month. The new facility will rise at Carlow Corporate Center as part of the company's expansion, bringing its office staff and warehouse functions under one roof.
3