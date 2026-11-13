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Alternativa Film Festival 2027 Opens Free Entries for African Shorts With Two $10,000 Awards
By INDIE SHORTS MAG NEWS DESK,7 days ago
The international festival heads to Africa for the first time, offering short filmmakers two dedicated cash prizes, industry opportunities, and a submission deadline of 1 March. The Alternativa Film Festival has opened submissions for its 2027 edition, introducing a dedicated competition for African short filmmakers as the international event prepares...