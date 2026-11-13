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Pedro Almodóvar talks Bitter Christmas and the perils of autofiction
By Monica Castillo,7 days ago
For the past decade, Pedro Almodóvar has been in a reflective mood. He’s revisited memories of his own career in movies like Pain And Glory, explored the trauma left behind by the Spanish Civil War in Parallel Mothers, and, with his latest film, Bitter Christmas, he’s re-examining his own creative process and its ability to hurt those he draws inspiration from. In the process of looking backwards, he’s also been incorporating different lessons and sources of inspiration from his previous movies, creating a self-referential tapestry that’s less directly autobiographical as Pain And Glory but just as thoughtful.