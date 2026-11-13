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Sigma rules explained with conversion to KQL and Splunk
7 days ago
Sigma has become a useful way to describe detections once and translate them into the query language of the platform you actually run. For teams working across Microsoft Sentinel, Splunk, or a mix of tools, that portability can save time and reduce duplication. It is not a magic converter, though. A Sigma rule is only as good as the telemetry behind it, the quality of the field mapping, and the care taken during validation.