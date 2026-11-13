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120-Year-Old Lake View Greystone Gives Way to Three-Flat on Janssen Avenue
By Richard M. Sullivan,7 days ago
3423 N. Janssen Ave. — Approximate Site of Proposed Three-Flat. A 120-year-old greystone at 3423 North Janssen Avenue in Lake View is set to come down, with the city issuing a permit to replace it with a new three-flat residence. The building, located in the Southport Corridor, will rise three stories plus a basement and include decks on nearly every level, along with a detached three-car garage topped by its own rooftop deck.