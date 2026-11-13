undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Thirteenth Friday The 13th to be directed by Friday vet Steve Miner
By Jarrod Jones,8 days ago
Image: Warner Bros. Pictures; Logo: Horror, Inc. Jason Voorhees is returning to theaters for the first time in nearly twenty years courtesy of Friday The 13th veteran director Steve Miner and Cineverse, the distributor that’s previously brought us such splatterers as Terrifier 3 and Macon Blair’s The Toxic Avenger reboot. “For generations of fans, Jason’s identity is inseparable from the creative choices Steve Miner brought to the screen,” said Robbie Barsamian (per Deadline), Executive Vice President of Horror, Inc., which holds the franchise rights. “Reuniting with Steve under a fully independent model allows us the creative control to honor what makes Jason the greatest slasher of all time and deliver the definitive theatrical event that today’s audiences expect.” Jason’s last splashy foray on the big screen was the 2009 reboot from Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes, though Barsamian promises a return to the practically crafted kills that put the series on the map.