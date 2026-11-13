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Chicago Man, 21, Charged 15 Months After Fatal Garfield Park Crash Kills Passenger
By Jo Marquez,7 days ago
More than fifteen months after a blue Ford slammed into a red Chevy on West Lake Street, killing a 22-year-old passenger, Chicago police have charged the man accused of causing the crash. Kahalil Payne, 21, was arrested Monday and hit with one felony count of reckless homicide with a motor vehicle and two felony counts of aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm.
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