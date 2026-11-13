undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Developer John Buck Shops 402-Unit Mila Tower on Michigan Avenue, Again
By Damon R. Sheffield,8 days ago
A 42-story apartment tower overlooking North Michigan Avenue is back on the market, as developer John Buck looks to cash out of Mila, the 402-unit building he has owned for roughly a decade. The move comes as rents across downtown Chicago keep climbing and investors keep writing bigger checks for apartment buildings across the city.
3