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Faxes, phones and Bluetooth: Microsoft outage forces businesses to find fixes
By Thomson Reuters,7 days ago
LONDON/TAIPEI/PARIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) – Old-school technology including telephones, faxes and Bluetooth limited the damage for some people on Friday as a worldwide outage of Microsoft’s Outlook left millions without email. The prolonged disruption, which also hit Microsoft Teams and Copilot, affected some of the world’s biggest institutions,...