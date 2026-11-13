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Claremont MakerSpace celebrates local illustrators
7 days ago
CLAREMONT, N.H. – The Claremont MakerSpace (CMS) is excited to announce illustrator and comic maker Tabitha Randall is the fall 2026 artist in residence. She takes over the residency from outgoing artist John Garoutte, who is also an illustrator and mural artist. This fall program is made possible thanks to support from both the Northern Border Regional Commission Catalyst program and a sponsorship by Eastern Propane.