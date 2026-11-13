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OT Doctoral Graduate Builds a Movement, One Bench at a Time
By David Wise,7 days ago
Nov. 13, 2026 | Becky DeClerk, OTD, OTR/L, a recent graduate of the UAMS/UA Doctor of Occupational Therapy program, is a believer in the adage that if you walk a mile in another person’s shoes, you gain a deeper understanding of what they are going through. So, when she decided to learn more about transportation issues for her capstone project, she rode buses. Then she built benches.