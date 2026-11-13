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Northside's Century-Old Park Theatre Lands Two Tenants, Eyes 2028 Reopening
By Trevor Wang,7 days ago
A century-old movie house on Hamilton Avenue in Cincinnati's Northside neighborhood is getting a second act as a live performance venue. NEST, Northside's community development corporation, has selected American Legacy Theatre and Park Theatre Group as the future tenants of the historic Park Theatre, with a full rehabilitation expected to bring the building back to life in 2028.