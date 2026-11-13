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Adding a Teen Driver to Car Insurance: Military Family Costs and Discounts
By Elizabeth Rivelli,7 days ago
Your 16-year-old just got a license, and your car insurance premium just got a lot higher. Adding a teen to your policy can raise your rate significantly, but discounts, a smart car choice, and clear driving rules can bring the cost down. Here’s what to expect, plus what military families should plan for, including overseas licensing, college away from home, and a PCS in the middle of the school year.