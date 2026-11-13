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Justin Kluivert critical of his Netherlands career: ‘There are far too few of them’
By Rian Rosendaal,7 days ago
Justin Kluivert made his Netherlands debut in 2018. Eight years later, the midfielder has 14 caps. "That's far too few," the Bournemouth player tells Voetbal International. At Ajax, Kluivert made his Netherlands debut. "In 2018, I had imagined things differently. But I'm still here. Everyone follows their own path. Some paths are easier than others," he says, looking back on the past few years.