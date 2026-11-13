undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hernanes to CM: “Inter are Champions League quarter-final material. Roma are Serie A title contenders alongside AC Milan if they do business in the January transfer window. Lazio? They have a 10% chance of holding on until the end”
By Emanuele Tramacere,7 days ago
Can Lazio still be called a surprise this Serie A season? Can they go all the way?. "Yes. If someone said they expected this result and expected Lazio to be top of the table at this point, I wouldn't believe them. So, for me, they're a big surprise. I think they have a very small chance, say 10–15%, because Inter are certainly the strongest, but the gap isn't that big because Inter also have cup competitions to play in, so there is a chance. It obviously depends on how the players get on, too: Tavares is injured now, as is Zaccagni, so that matters as well. If they can stay fit until the end, and with their grit and hunger and Gattuso's skill, then there's a chance."