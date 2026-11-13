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These players are at risk of suspension for the Netherlands
By Rian Rosendaal,7 days ago
Six Netherlands players are one booking away from suspension ahead of Friday's home Nations League match against Greece. Among them, Jan Paul van Hecke, Quinten Timber, Jurriën Timber, Noa Lang and Tijjani Reijnders will be suspended if they receive another yellow card. Virgil van Dijk is also one booking away from suspension, but the Netherlands captain will miss Friday's match because of an injury.