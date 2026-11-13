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Real Madrid absent and Messi present: how is Cristiano Ronaldo thinking about his retirement ceremony?
8 days ago
Ronaldo turns 42 next February, amid reports confirming that the current season will be the last of his football career, especially if he achieves his dream and reaches his 1000th goal. Saudi journalist Abdulaziz Al-Muraisel has revealed some behind-the-scenes details about Ronaldo's retirement ceremony. The forward is considering a friendly...