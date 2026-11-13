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No one is safe from departure: Labib opens the vaults of Zamalek's secrets and reveals the fate of the stars
By Karim Malim,8 days ago
Labib explained, in statements on the "On Sport" channel, that Jon Edward left the position of sporting director over disagreements and demands on which the latter insisted. He denied that the reason was any wish to keep the board of directors away from the football file. Edward's return remains on the table if the club's interest requires it, he confirmed, pointing out that he met with him recently, as he does with a number of former and current officials. The former sporting director still has financial dues that he is claiming.